Coming Out Day Observed

Elexis Harper By

Around 40 members of the Tech community attended a documentary showing and panel discussion in Young Ballroom on Oct. 11 to celebrate National Coming Out Day.

“Since it was a revamp of Straight Talk About Gay Stuff from past years and whatnot, I don’t remember having a crowd like we had tonight at that event,” Caleb Eubanks, vice president of SPECTRUM, said. “I was very happy with how this turned out.”

The registered student organization SPECTRUM, an advocacy group for members of the LGBTQ community at Arkansas Tech, hosted the event and showed “Coming Out Collaboratively,” a storytelling documentary about the different experiences six individuals had during their personal coming out processes.

SPECTRUM plans to observe National Coming Out Day annually, but next year will celebrate it differently.

Although plans for 2017 observance have yet to be determined, this year’s event has already made an impact on the Tech community; a student, unidentified, had this to say about this year’s documentary viewing and panel discussion:

“I just want to say that I admire you guys’ courage that y’all have, to actually come out and share this story with all of us. Thank you for including me, because had I seen you on campus before, you know there are a lot of people here, and I would’ve just thought, ‘oh that’s just a normal person, oh he’s just going to class,’ or whatever. But to actually hear your story and to know your life, and what you’ve gone through and what you’ve overcome, it just touches my soul and I just felt the need to let you know. Thank you for sharing your story.”

[vc_teaser_grid showtype="type1" grid_columns_count="3" summary_length="0" grid_categories="News" grid_teasers_count="3" grid_thumb_size="219x147"]