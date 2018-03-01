Roush Hall to be demolished

A residence hall that served Arkansas Tech University for more than 50 years will be torn down during spring break 2018 in order to create space for a planned outdoor student recreation area.

Roush Hall was dedicated on Homecoming day 1963 at Arkansas Tech. Constructed at a cost of $335,692, the facility’s original purpose was to house 104 female students. It was named for Myrtle Roush, who served on the library staff at Tech from 1932-69.

By fall 2016, Roush Hall had reached the end of its useful life as a residence hall. It has been vacant for more than 18 months and will be demolished beginning the week of March 19-23.

Afterward, the land that Roush Hall occupied for more than half a century will receive new life.

Plans from the ATU Department of Residence Life call for the space to be transformed with the installation of a sand volleyball court, picnic tables and a grove for hammocks.

Kevin Solomon, an associate dean in the ATU Division of Student Services, reported that the new outdoor recreation area is scheduled to be available for student use by the beginning of the fall 2018 semester.