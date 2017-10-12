Wonder Boys drop second straight

The Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys football team will travel to Weatherford, Oklahoma, to take on the Southwestern Oklahoma Bulldogs this weekend this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. Last weekend, the Wonder Boys dropped a matchup to the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils with a final of 46-45.

The Wonder Boys, 4-2 in Great American Conference play, will take on the Bulldogs, 2-4 in GAC play. The Wonder Boys are tied for 2nd in the GAC with the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders and the Ouachita Baptist Tigers at 4-2. The Bulldogs are in 10th at 2-4.

Last weekend, the Wonder Boys lost in a shootout to the Boll Weevils marking their second loss on the season. This extends their loss streak to two after losing to the Tigers last week.

The Wonder Boys were first on the scoreboard after a 7-play drive ended with a 24-yard pass from Ty Reasnor, from Cashion, Oklahoma, to Terrez Hampton, from Warren. Reasnor completed 10 of 21 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for the day. The Boll Weevils came back and scored to make it 7-7 after an 8-play, 81-yard drive.

The Boll Weevils fired back to take the lead in the second quarter after a 6-play drive to make it 13-7 after a missed extra point. The Wonder Boys quickly regained the lead after a 3-play, 23-yard drive ends after a 9-yard run from Justin Bailey, from Mayflower, to make it 14-13. The Boll Weevils take a long 12-play, 61-yard drive to bring it to 19-14 after a failed 2-point attempt. The Wonder Boys quick offense fired back with two minutes left in the half after a 9-yard run from Reasnor puts the Wonder Boys up 21-19. Reasnor had 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns by the end of the night. The Boll Weevils took the lead going into half time after a field goal to make the score 22-21.

To open the second half, the Wonder Boys made it 28-22 after a 2-yard run from Tanner Gaines, from Hector. The Boll Weevils scored on 33-yard pass to make it 29-28.

After an 8-play, 71-yard drive, Reasnor ends it with a 36-yard run for a touchdown to make it 35-32. The defense came up big after an interception from KJ Reid, from Texarkana, for a touchdown to set the Wonder Boys ahead 42-35. A 20-yard pass set up for a field goal and brought the Boll Weevils closer, 42-39. With five minutes left, the Wonder Boys extended their lead to 45-39 after a field goal from Eric Perez, from Green Forrest, gave the Wonder Boys their final score of the night. The Boll Weevils took the lead with two minutes left to win the game after a 10-yard rush.

The Boll Weevils had 31 first downs to the Wonder Boys’s 17. The Wonder Boys were only two for nine on third down conversions. The Boll Weevils were 11 for 17 on third down conversions. The Boll Weevils also dominated the time of possession having double the time with 40:32 to the Wonder Boys 19:28. Both teams finished perfect in the red zone— the Wonder Boys were 4-4 while the Boll Weevils were 6-6.