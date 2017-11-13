11th Annual Juried Student Art Show

The 11th Annual Tech Juried Student Competitive Exhibition was held on Nov. 8 in the Norman Hall Gallery of Art.

This competition is open to any students currently taking art or who have taken art classes at Tech recently.

This year’s judge was Ken Burchett, professor of art at the University of Central Arkansas.

This year 44 students entered 96 works of art. Of those 44 students: 22 are seniors, 12 are juniors, 8 are sophomores, and 2 were freshmen. Of the works entered, 47 were accepted into the art show and were completed by 25 students.

The art work varied from charcoal, watercolor, animation and many more.

Third place – Danielle Gregory
“I was expecting to win third place because I could guess by the quality of the first and second place works,” Gregory said. “Both are wonderful works.”

Second place- Kimaly Ballard
“I was hoping I would place,” Ballard said. “I have entered this contest for five years now.”

First place – Megan McClain
“It was a surprise,” McClain said of her first place win. “I really love doing this and I am really honored all three got in [to the art show].”

The art work will be on display until Dec. 5 in the Norman Hall Gallery of Art.

 

Photos by Amber Quaid/The Arka Tech

 

Pia Nunbhakdi, sociology major from Bangkok, Thailand views one of the art pieces that allows a person to interact with it.
Interactive art piece by Coleman Brainerd entitled “Clear & Focus Design.”
Megan McClain took first place with “Moe” done in chalk pastel. ALl three of the works she entered were accepted into the art show.

