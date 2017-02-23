11-game streak has Wonder Boys in tie for first

The Wonder Boys will play at East Central in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 23. Tip off for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Wonder Boys defeated the Harding Bisons, with a final of 78-59, to move up one game behind the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils for first place in the Great American Conference standings.

In the Wonder Boys’ final home game of the season, they battled the Boll Weevils for a shot at first place in the Great American Conference.

The Boll Weevils opened the game up by scoring the first five points to hold a lead through the first four minutes.

Justin Graham, from San Antonio, Texas, scored five consecutive baskets to give the Wonder Boys the lead, 11-10, as he would be clutch for them all night.

Both teams continued to go back and forth in the first half. There were three ties and 10 lead changes.

Grant Prusator, from Rochelle Township, had success from the three-point line, going 4-4 in the final seven minutes. This sparked a 25-4 run going into halftime to make the score 47-33.

In the first half, Tech shot 58.1 percent from the floor, also hitting eight three pointers.

Coming out at halftime, the Boll Weevils went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit down to two points. Graham would help the Wonder Boys spark an 11-3 run, scoring eight of those points in the run. Graham scored 29 points in this game and went 4-4 from the three-point line.

The Boll Weevils continued to battle back by answering with a 10-2 run, cutting the lead to a one possession game.

Trevon Woods, from Sugarland, Texas, scored five straight points to ignite a 11-0 run by the Wonder Boys. The Boll Weevils would not be able to come back in the game, and they would lose, 92-86.

The Wonder Boys are now on an 11-game winning streak after beating the Henderson State Reddies, 98-81. This is the longest winning streak the Wonder Boys have had since 2011. With the win, Tech moves into a three-way for first place in the Great American Conference standings with UAM and East Central.